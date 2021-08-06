Research Ethics Administration Officer

Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council

Sydney CBD, Inner West & Eastern Suburbs

Administration & Office Support Administrative Assistants

We are looking for a full-time Research Ethics Administration Officer to join our dynamic Ethics & Policy Team. This role will primarily be based at our office in Little Bay, NSW, with flexible arrangements available. We are searching for someone who truly wants to make a difference in their community and is passionate about the health of Aboriginal people in NSW.

About AH&MRC

The Aboriginal Health & Medical Research Council of New South Wales (AH&MRC) is the peak representative body and voice of Aboriginal communities on health in NSW. We represent our Members and the Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services (ACCHOs) that deliver culturally appropriate comprehensive primary health care to their communities.

Aboriginal Community Control has its origins in Aboriginal peoples’ right to self-determination. This is the right to be involved in health service delivery and decision-making according to the protocols or procedures determined by Aboriginal communities based on the Aboriginal definition of health.

Aboriginal health means not just the physical well-being of an individual but the social, emotional, and cultural wellbeing of the whole Community in which each individual is able to achieve their full potential as a human being thereby bringing about the total wellbeing of their Community. It is a whole of life view and includes the cyclical concept of life-death-life.

About the Role

As the Administration Officer, you are responsible for providing administrative support to the Ethics work unit and Committee.

Responsibilities:

Respond to general enquires

Ensure the timely response to Ethics Committee enquiries both phone and email

Draft documents, templates, and responses for the Ethics work unit

Provide coordination and correspondence support to the Ethics Committee

Maintain up to date and efficient electronic filing systems for ethics

Developed and maintained strong relationships with all stakeholders

Prepare Invoices for the sign off of the Senior Ethics staff.

Provide general office support

Book travel and accommodation arrangements

Ethics Committee are efficiently and effectively delivered

About You

A passionate approach to work and a can-do attitude

The ability to take initiative, learn and think creatively

A stakeholder/ member centric focus

Excellent organisational, oral, and written skills

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal culture and issues.

Understanding National and State Ethics Guidelines and the application of those guidelines in the context of the Ethics Committee operation.

Relevant experience in administration

We Offer

Professional development opportunities

Salary Sacrificing

Flexible working arrangements

A competitive remuneration package that reflects the senior nature of this role will be negotiated

To Apply

Please apply for this role by submitting your CV and cover letter through Seek by 23 August 2021. If you have any questions, or would like further information on this role, please contact our HR team at hr@ahmrc.org.au.

The AH&MRC strongly encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply.

No Recruitment Agencies please