We are looking for a Public Health Registrar to join our team for a 12-month contract. This role will be primarily based in our office in Little Bay, NSW, with flexible arrangements available. We are searching for someone who truly wants to make a difference in their community and is passionate about the health of Aboriginal people in NSW.

About AH&MRC

The Aboriginal Health & Medical Research Council of New South Wales (AH&MRC) is the peak representative body and voice of Aboriginal communities on health in NSW. We represent our Members, the Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations (ACCHOs) that deliver culturally appropriate comprehensive primary health care to their communities.

Aboriginal Community Control has its origins in Aboriginal peoples’ right to self-determination. This is the right to be involved in health service delivery and decision-making according to the protocols or procedures determined by Aboriginal communities based on the Aboriginal definition of health.

About the Role

Prioritising public health approaches within Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations (ACCHOs) and supporting the implementation of critical public health initiatives.

The key responsibilities of this position include:

Develop, implement, and evaluate programs, and collaborate on projects, to support ACCHOs. This includes chronic disease programs, other health promotion activities, and health protection activities including environmental health and COVID-19 and other communicable disease control.

Contribute to Aboriginal health public health policy research, development, advice, and analysis, consistent with AH&MRC’s areas of priorities.

Provide public health and medical advice and support to senior clinicians in the sector on public health and primary health care system issues, consistent with current evidence-based research, to relevant AH&MRC programs targeted to ACCHOs within NSW.

About You

To be successful you will have:

At least 3 years post-graduate experience in medicine

A Master of Public Health or equivalent Master-level qualification in Public Health

Registration with AHPRA as a medical practitioner

An understanding of Aboriginal communities and cultures and importance of preservation of culture in today’s world

An understanding of the clinical and public health care sector

A collaborative approach to work

A passionate approach to work and a can-do attitude

We Offer

Salary sacrificing

Flexible working arrangements

Unique opportunity to develop expertise in various public health areas, including communicable diseases, environmental health, and immunizations

To Apply

Please apply for this role by submitting your CV and cover letter through SEEK by 16 August 2021.

If you have any questions, or would like further information on this role, please contact our HR team at hr@ahmrc.org.au

The AH&MRC strongly encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply.

No Recruitment Agencies please.

