We are currently seeking to appoint a Full Time Program Officer – Chronic Care to join the Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council for NSW.

About Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council (AH&MRC)

The AH&MRC is the peak body and voice for Aboriginal health in NSW. We proudly support our 47 Member Services, the Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organsiations (ACCHOs), to deliver culturally safe, and comprehensive primary health care to their Communities in NSW.

Aboriginal Community Control has its origins in Aboriginal peoples’ right to self-determination. This is the right to be involved in the health service delivery and decision-making based on the protocols or procedures determined by their Communities.

The Aboriginal definition of health means not just the physical well-being of an individual but the social, emotional, and cultural well-being of the whole Community so individuals can reach their full potential and bring about the total well-being of their Community. Aboriginal health takes a whole of life view and includes the cyclical concept of life-death-life.

About the Role

The Program Officer will work as part of a multidisciplinary team to design and deliver projects to support and strengthen member services and promote and protect the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal people in NSW.

In this role, you will develop and deliver on health projects, campaigns, and programs. Informed by member service consultation and focusing on the Public Health needs of Aboriginal communities across NSW, you will facilitate initiatives in alignment with industry best practices to improve health outcomes and reduce health inequities experienced by Aboriginal communities.

You will work with a broad range of stakeholders to drive improvements in primary health care services, ensuring the individual needs of our communities are met.

You will be responsible for:

Working with program teams and our member services to research health issues to be codesigned and address health gaps with our member services.

Develop and deliver culturally appropriate codesign specific to program plans and identified areas of need.

Support contract management of programs/projects from relevant state and federal government.

Facilitate yarning group discussions, one-to-one interviews, and other participatory co-design activities, both face to face and virtual.

Monitoring, reporting, and analysing on the progress of project deliverables, including KPIs.

Providing high quality advice, reports, and correspondence to relevant stakeholders.

Work with the Managers and Executive Director Operations to provide budget and related information.

What you’ll bring

• Relevant qualifications in public health, health promotion, community development or other relevant discipline;

• Experience in working with Aboriginal Community-Controlled Health Sector;

• Understanding of and experience in developing, delivering and evaluating health programs and initiatives;

• Experience in facilitation and conducting workshops;

• Understanding of integrated Aboriginal health promotion principles including Aboriginal health equity, place based approaches and social determinants of health; and

• Experience in working collaboratively with others on projects and programs.

We Offer

• Salary sacrificing.

• Flexible working arrangements.

Apply Now

To apply please submit your CV and cover letter by Thursday 11 October 2021 COB via Seek.com.au. If you have any questions or would like further information, please contact our HR team at hr@ahmrc.org.au.

AH&MRC strongly encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to apply.

No Recruitment Agencies please.

